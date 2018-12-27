Sen. Hirono Donating Pay During Government Shutdown

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono states that she will donate the pay she receives during the partial government shutdown to food banks in all four counties across Hawai‘i.

“More than 2,500 federal workers in Hawai‘i are either furloughed or working without pay during the holidays because Donald Trump shut down the government,” Sen Hirono said. “As long as Donald Trump refuses to re-open the government, I will be donating my salary to Hawai‘i’s food banks—who serve nearly one in eight Hawai‘i residents in need.”

Sen. Hirono will divide her salary between the Hawai‘i Food Basket on Hawai‘i Island and Hawai‘i Food Banks on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Maui.

During the January 2018 shutdown, Sen. Hirono donated her salary to Hawai‘i’s 14 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers.

During the 2013 government shutdown, Sen. Hirono donated her salary to Lanakila Pacific, Hawai‘i Meals on Wheels, the Hawai‘i County Economic Opportunity Council, Kaua‘i Economic Opportunity, and Hale Mahaolu.