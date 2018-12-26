Waimea Ocean Film Fest Program & Passes Available Online

Start the New Year with a superb lineup of films, special guests, intimate coffee talks, Q&As, exhibits and more Jan. 1 to 9 at the 2019 Waimea Ocean Film Festival (Waimea Film). The festival brings stunning and dramatic imagery to the screen focusing on the themes of ocean experience, ocean environment and island culture.

Find the 2019 program posted online, where you can conveniently purchase festival passes. Program copies and film pass sales will be available starting 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2018, at the Festival Hospitality Desk at Kahilu Theatre in Waimea. Also find Festival Programs at concierge desks at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, the Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Films are shown starting 10 a.m. Jan. 1, and play simultaneously Jan. 1 to 4 at multiple venues in Waimea (Kahilu, HPA Gates and Parker theatres), plus at the Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i. The festival moves to Four Seasons Resort Hualalai the morning of Jan. 5, where passes will also be sold, and continues through Jan. 9.

Waimea Film brings over 60 extraordinary films to the big screen in its ninth year, most of which are world, U.S., Hawai‘i or Big Island premieres, with many filmmakers in attendance to answer questions. The festival offers action-packed days of exciting film, dynamic discussion, epic adventure, riveting surf, island culture, compelling speakers, intriguing exhibits and important conversation set amidst the beauty of Waimea and the Kohala Coast.

For the latest updates on films and speakers, go online or email info@waimeaoceanfilm.org.

