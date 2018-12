The USGS reported that a 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tonga at 1:09 p.m.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0109 PM HST 23 DEC 2018

COORDINATES – 20.5 SOUTH 174.9 WEST

LOCATION – TONGA

MAGNITUDE – 6.5 MOMENT

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.