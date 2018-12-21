Limited Services at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Due to Shutdown

During the shutdown of the federal government and lapse of appropriations, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures.

Some park roads, trails, and viewpoints in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will remain accessible to visitors, but emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services in the park, including public information, but the following areas will remain open:

Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC), picnic tables and restrooms. KVC exhibits will be open; KVC auditorium will be closed and films will not be shown.



The Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association store in KVC will be open.

Crater Rim Drive from park entrance to Kilauea Military Camp

Crater Rim Trail between Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp

Volcano House lodging, gift stores and restaurants

Kilauea Military Camp & Theatre

Volcano Art Center Gallery

Steam Vents and Sulphur Banks

Mauna Loa Road to Kīpukapuaulu (vehicles not permitted past the gate at Kīpukapuaulu)

Mauna Loa Road to Mauna Loa Lookout – pedestrians and bicyclists only

Kīpukapuaulu day use picnic area (no trash or custodial services or – pack it in, pack it out only)

Kīpukapuaulu and trail

Ka‘ū Desert Trail to the Footprints shelter and exhibit

The rest of the park will be closed, including Chain of Craters Road, Escape Road, all campgrounds, all backcountry areas and Kahuku. Entrance fees will not be charged.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites will not be monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All NPS events have been canceled, including ranger-guided hikes and volunteer stewardship programs.