Merriman’s Donates $30K to Local Charities

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Merriman’s Restaurant in Waimea, chef and owner of Merriman’s Hawai‘i, Peter Merriman, donated $30,000 to local Hawai‘i charities during the restaurant’s anniversary held on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

Known as Hawai‘i’s original locavore and the pioneer of the Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine movement, Merriman continues to work with local farmers, producers and ranchers. To thank the community, he donated $10,000 each to the North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, Hope Services on the Big Island and Big Island Tree.

Merriman made the announcement at his Waimea restaurant, in front of team members from across the islands, farmers and long-time regulars.