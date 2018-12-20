AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Merriman’s Donates $30K to Local Charities

By Big Island Now
December 20, 2018, 2:53 PM HST (Updated December 20, 2018, 2:53 PM)
×

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Merriman’s Restaurant in Waimea, chef and owner of Merriman’s Hawai‘i, Peter Merriman, donated $30,000 to local Hawai‘i charities during the restaurant’s anniversary held on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

(L-R) Richard Ha, Duane Kanuha, Peter Merriman, Annie Kokobun, Russell Kokobun. Courtesy photo.

Known as Hawai‘i’s original locavore and the pioneer of the Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine movement, Merriman continues to work with local farmers, producers and ranchers. To thank the community, he donated $10,000 each to the North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, Hope Services on the Big Island and Big Island Tree.

Food served at the event. Courtesy photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merriman made the announcement at his Waimea restaurant, in front of team members from across the islands, farmers and long-time regulars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments