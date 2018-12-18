6.2-M Quake Shakes Easter Island

6.2-M Quake Shakes Easter IslandDecember 18, 2018, 4:19 PM HST (Updated December 18, 2018, 4:19 PM)
A 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake has been recorded southeast of Easter Island.
Preliminary Report: Magnitude 6.2
19 Dec 2018 01:37:40 UTC
18 Dec 2018 18:37:40 near epicenter
18 Dec 2018 14:37:40 standard time in your timezone
Location 36.118S 101.019W
Depth 10 km
Distances
1273.5 km (789.6 mi) SE of Hanga Roa, Chile
2430.2 km (1506.8 mi) WNW of Ancud, Chile
2437.2 km (1511.1 mi) WNW of Lebu, Chile
2441.8 km (1513.9 mi) WNW of Castro, Chile
2464.5 km (1528.0 mi) WNW of Valdivia, Chile