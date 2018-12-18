6.2-M Quake Shakes Easter Island

A 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake has been recorded southeast of Easter Island.

Preliminary Report: Magnitude 6.2

19 Dec 2018 01:37:40 UTC

18 Dec 2018 18:37:40 near epicenter

18 Dec 2018 14:37:40 standard time in your timezone

Location 36.118S 101.019W

Depth 10 km

Distances

1273.5 km (789.6 mi) SE of Hanga Roa, Chile

2430.2 km (1506.8 mi) WNW of Ancud, Chile

2437.2 km (1511.1 mi) WNW of Lebu, Chile

2441.8 km (1513.9 mi) WNW of Castro, Chile

2464.5 km (1528.0 mi) WNW of Valdivia, Chile