VIDEO: Governor Ige’s Executive Budget for Fiscal Biennium 2019–21

Governor Ige news conference on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. on the Proposed Executive Budget for Fiscal Biennium 2019–21:

Gov. David Ige submitted his Executive Budget for Fiscal Biennium 2019-2021 to the Hawai‘i State Legislature today. The proposals in this budget build on momentum achieved in many high-priority areas such as public education, affordable housing and homelessness, and sustainability. The budget proposal also highlights investments that support the economy such as Capital Improvement Projects and fixed costs – including pension and health fund payments that support retirees and the state and county workforce.

The total OPERATING biennium budget is $15.47 billion (FY 20) and $15.7 billion (FY 21).

The request for GENERAL FUNDS is $8.046 billion (FY 20) and $8.295 billion in (FY 21).

The total CAPITAL biennium budget is $2.02 billion (FY 20) and $1.48 billion in (FY 21).

“Capital infrastructure projects have broad economic impact, supporting tens of thousands of jobs in our state,” said Gov. Ige. “These investments directly improve the quality of life in the islands. Our strong budget and financial policies have improved the state’s bond ratings, allowing the state to make much needed capital improvements at a lower cost to taxpayers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS:

EDUCATION:

$3M (FY 20 & 21) for the School Innovation Fund under the Weighted Student Formula.

$6M (FY 20 & 21) for school facility repair and maintenance contracts.

More than $400M in the fiscal biennium for public school infrastructure improvements such as expanding capacity schools, and compliance with equity, health and safety requirements.

$200,000 for additional staff and facilities to expand and support the Early Learning Program.

$14.3M in capital funds for renovations for pre-kindergarten classrooms, statewide.

HIGHER EDUCATION:

Making higher education more affordable with the Early College and Hawai‘i Promise programs:

$1.5M (FY 20 & 21) to support Early College.

$19M (FY 20 & 21) to expand the Hawai‘i Promise program to all UH four-year institutions.

$700,000 (FY 20 & 21) to expand Hawai‘i Promise within the community college system.

$2.1M (FY 20) and $2.2M (FY 21) for graduate assistant stipend increases.

$128M in capital funding over two years to renew, improve and modernize facilities, statewide.

$14.5M (FY 21) for capital renewal and deferred maintenance at community colleges, statewide.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING:

This budget includes $315M for housing over the next two years.

$50M (FY 20) and $25 (FY21) for the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund.

$100M (in both FY 20 & 21) for the Rental Housing Revolving Fund.

$20M (in both FY 20 & 21) for Dept. of Hawaiian Homelands lot development projects, statewide.

HOMELESSNESS:

This budget includes $35M in state funds over two years for homelessness programs.

$1.9M over the next two years for housing subsidies to keep families from falling into homelessness.

$3.75M (FY 20 & 21) for Housing First – including mental health and addiction services.

$3.75M (FY 20 & 21) to move families out of shelters.

$510,000 over two years for permanent deputy sheriff positions for security support in homeless operations.

$5M for (FY 20 & 21) for homeless property storage.

SUSTAINABLE HAWAI‘I:

This budget includes $3.9M in general funds over two years for Sustainable Hawai‘i initiatives.

$103,908 (FY 20) and $207,816 (FY 21) – Four positions – Hawai‘i Interagency Biosecurity Plan.

$1M (in both FY 20 & 21) for the Hawai‘i Invasive Species Council.

$7.5M (FY 20) and $5M (FY 21) Agricultural Loan Revolving Fund.

$5.5M (FY 20) and $4.9M (FY 21) for watershed protection.

$13.1M over two years for irrigation system improvements.

“This budget aligns our values and priorities with action – doing things the right way to achieve the best outcome,” said Gov. Ige. “I expect my proposed budget to be fully debated, and through this process we will achieve the best outcome for the people of Hawai‘i.”