Hawai‘i’s Economy Continues on Favorable Path

According to the latest public edition of the University of Hawai‘i Economic Research Organization’s annual Hawai‘i Forecast with Asia-Pacific Outlook entitled Moderation Ahead as Business Cycle Matures, Hawai‘i’s economy remains on a favorable path, with record-high visitor numbers, record-low unemployment, and ongoing—if unimpressive—income gains.

As expected, the economy’s rate of expansion has slowed as the business cycle has matured, and risks to the external environment have increased. But at present there are no signs of an imminent downturn. Instead, further growth at a restrained pace is the most likely outcome for the next few years at least.

Executive summary: