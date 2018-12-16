Sen. Hirono Comments on Zinke Resignation 

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement on Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s resignation:

“During his tenure as Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke continuously demonstrated blatant disregard for science, conservation and the federal workforce—all critical components of the department. Like too many members of President Trump’s cabinet who have faced numerous ethics scandals, I welcome Mr. Zinke’s long-overdue resignation.

“I’m not holding my breath, but it is my hope that the president’s nominee to replace Mr. Zinke will recognize the importance of protecting and conserving our public lands and act immediately to mitigate climate change for the benefit of the country instead of benefiting industry by extracting as much fossil fuel as possible.”

Zinke was appointed as United States Secretary of the Interior by President Donald Trump. Zinke was confirmed on March 1, 2017, becoming the first Navy SEAL and the first Montanan since statehood to occupy a Cabinet position.

He resigned under pressure on Dec. 15, 2018, as he faces numerous ethics investigations into his business dealings, travel and policy decisions.

“Secretary of the Interior RyanZinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years,” President Trump wrote on Twitter. “Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our nation.”