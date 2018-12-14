‘Christmas With Mikala’ to Benefit Palace Theater

Some of Hilo’s favorite performers will present CHRISTMAS with MIKALA and FRIENDS at the Historic Palace Theater in Downtown Hilo, a benefit for the theater.

Performances are set for Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.).

Mikala Thomas, Justine Thompson, Jackie Pualani Johnson, Skyla Lee, Norman Arancon, Reina Dawn, Christopher Tomich, Terri Thomas, Valerie Poindexter, Reece Naukana-Christensen and Randal McEndree will perform, with Kumu Paul Neves on bass and Greg Souza on drums.

Highlighting the show are songs from Vince Guaraldi’s 1965 animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas, We Need a Little Christmas from Jerry Herman’s 1966 production of Mame, Hilo’s own version of O Little Town of Bethlehem, with words by Jackie Pualani Johnson.

The program will also include the traditional gospel song Amen, which was arranged by Jester Hairston for the 1963 Sidney Poitier film Lilies of the Field, the piano piano duet Sleigh Ride Fantasy, performed by Terri Thomas and Mikala Thomas and Mele Kalikimaka, sung by the talented group of musicians who Mikala has brought together.

The evening will also showcase jazz standards to the Broadway stage songs.

Mikala will also share his harmonica skills on the stage.

Mikala has performed with many partners around the Big Island, including the University of Hawai‘ at Hilo’s theater department, Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network (KDEN) and the Performance Art Learning Center (PALC) at Hilo High School.

He has served as the accompanist for Pedro Ka‘awaloa’s shows, as pianist for the East Hawaii All Star Jazz Orchestra and many other concerts, shows and benefit events.

He has also been a piano accompanist for shows at Hawaii Museum of Contemporary Art (East Hawaii Cultural Center).

This is his second Christmas show in Hilo benefiting the Hilo Palace Theater.

A Silent Gift Auction has been added to this year’s program. Before each show and during intermission, Mikala and Friends will hold a “Shhh! Silent Gift Auction” in the lobby of the Historic Hilo Palace Theater. Items from local artisans will be up for auction with 50% of the proceeds going back to the local artists.

Get your last minute gifts from Christmas with Mikala and Friends and help support the local arts community. (Items can be picked up after the Sunday show. Special arrangements can also be arranged for pick up.

Tickets are $20 for center reserved seating (limited tickets are available), $15 for general admission and $10 for keiki 17 and under.

Purchase tickets at the Palace Theater box office or over the phone with a credit card at (808) 935-7010, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online 24/7.

The Palace Theater is located at 38 Haili St. in Hilo.