Registration Open for International Hula Festival

The Moku O Keawe Foundation will present its signature event, the Moku O Keawe International Hula Festival at the Waikoloa Bowl at Queens’ Marketplace, Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 21 to 23, and a first-time event on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

The competition will feature hālau showcasing various age groups in both traditional and modern forms.

The event will include a keiki hula solo competition, cultural workshops by esteemed judges and practitioners, informative lectures on traditions, methods and style and the Exhibitions program, which initiates and teaches novice groups.

The event will also feature a marketplace.

Online registration is open for the competition or call (808) 640-4866.

The Moku O Keawe International Hula Festival was founded on the principals of hula, its teachings, and the related arts and crafts. The foundation continues to keep its mission alive through performances, workshops and competition.