Gov. Ige Hosting WGA Conference in Kona

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige is hosting the Western Governors’ Association’s (WGA) Winter Meeting in Kona, featuring public roundtable discussions on critical issues facing western states. Topics include renewable energy, outdoor recreation economy, healthcare, veterans’ issues, and the Western Governors’ Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, launched by Gov. Ige (see keynote speech here).

Governors from 11 western states are scheduled to attend the winter meeting including: WGA Vice Chair Doug Burgum (North Dakota), C.L. “Butch” Otter (Idaho), Steve Bullock (Montana), Brian Sandoval (Nevada), Mary Fallin (Oklahoma), Kate Brown (Oregon), Dennis Daugaard (South Dakota), Gary Herbert (Utah), Matt Mead (Wyoming), Lolo Matalasi Moliga (American Samoa), and Ralph Torres (Northern Mariana Islands).

Keynote speakers include Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and Henk Rogers, Blue Planet Foundation. Rogers helped win approval of Gov. Ige’s bill directing Hawai‘i’s utility companies to generate 100% renewable energy by 2045.

Other keynote speakers include U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, and U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon.

WGA’s Winter Meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.

WGA’s blog post will include all livestream links to Gov. Ige’s remarks, keynote speeches and roundtable discussions: WGA Blog OR YouTube/WGA