KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed Pomai Brown to the KAPA Cafe.

Pomai was born in Honolulu and graduated from The Kamehameha Schools at Kapalama. He started playing the ukulele at the age of 12, and later learned the hawaiian steel guitar with Jerry Byrd. Pomai and his wife have their own production company, Hollywood Brown Entertainment, where they produce Island contemporary music, T.V. productions and live Polynesian show productions. His newest album Pomai Duets is currently out now.

