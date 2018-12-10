Photo Makes ‘Time’s Top 100 Photos of 2018’

A Big Island photographer’s photo has made the Time Magazine list of Top 100 Photos of 2018.

Photographer Bruce Omori went up with Paradise Helicopters during the Kīlauea eruptions and lava flows that covered a larger part of the Lower East Rift Zone of the Big Island of Hawai‘i over a period of three months and was able to capture much of the destruction from the air.

Omori’s photo A View From Above shows just some of the devastation that occurred over a three month period, while also showing that nature can also be beautiful at the same time.

Omori owns the Extreme Exposure Fine Art Gallery in downtown Hilo and has been taking photos of the lava long before the recent flows destroyed over 700 homes and displaced thousands in East Hawai‘i.

“Photographers pointed their cameras in every direction around the world to reveal these scenes—at times risking their own safety—and brought us along as virtual witnesses,” reported Time Magazine. “Here, TIME’s photo editors present an unranked selection of the 100 best images of the year.”

Warning: Some of the images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing to some viewers.