AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ige’s Keynote Address on Invasive Species

By Big Island Now
December 10, 2018, 9:04 AM HST (Updated December 10, 2018, 9:04 AM)
×

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige gave a keynote address on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the Western Governors’ Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, being held at the Fairmont Orchid here on the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Initiative is the central policy effort of Governor Ige during his year as Chair of the Western Governors’ Association. It is focused on the impacts that nuisance species, pests and pathogens have on ecosystems, forests, rangelands, watersheds, and infrastructure in the West.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments