Gov. Ige’s Keynote Address on Invasive Species

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige gave a keynote address on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the Western Governors’ Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, being held at the Fairmont Orchid here on the Big Island of Hawai‘i.

The Initiative is the central policy effort of Governor Ige during his year as Chair of the Western Governors’ Association. It is focused on the impacts that nuisance species, pests and pathogens have on ecosystems, forests, rangelands, watersheds, and infrastructure in the West.