December 09, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORESHIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday December 16: A long-period northwest swell arriving Tuesday will peak Wednesday, bringing advisory-level surf to north and west facing shores. A moderate-sized north-northwest swell is possible late Thursday into Friday. Rough and choppy surf will persist along east facing shores for most of the week, gradually diminishing next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Double overhead+ high NNW long period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SSE winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high N ground swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

