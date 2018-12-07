PIDF Receives $50,000 Grant

Local nonprofit Partners in Development Foundation (PIDF) was granted $50,000 from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF). The grant was awarded through HCF’s FLEX Grants Program, created to provide unrestricted funding to high-performing nonprofit organizations in Hawaiʻi.

“We are ecstatic to receive this grant from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation,” said PIDF President Jan E. Hanohano Dill. “They provide much needed unrestricted funds that allow nonprofits like ours to take vital programs to the next level by exhancing or expanding services, developing new programs, securing additional funds for staff trainings and conferences, and more.”

The importance of unrestricted funds for nonprofits cannot be understated. While restricted funds are designated for a special or particular purpose (such as an individual program or project), nonprofits can take unrestricted funds and allocate them to wherever they are needed most.

PIDF was selected as a grantee because of its demonstrated strengths in accountability, achievement of results, and community connectedness. The funds from HCF will go towards PIDF operations statewide, programs on specific islands, and PIDF programs supporting healthy development of Hawaiian children and young adults (birth to 20 years old). The specific funds granted to PIDF are as follows:

Jean I. Fennimore Fund

Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation Fund

Annie Sinclair Knudsen Memorial Fund

Marisla Fund

Rev. Takie Okumura Family Fund

Tai Up Yang Fund

Henry A. Zuberano Early Education Fund

The FLEX Grants Program would not be possible without the generous sponsorship from these partners and many others.