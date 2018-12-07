AD
Hawai‘i Ranked as #2 ‘Grinchiest’ State

By Big Island Now
December 7, 2018, 8:30 AM HST (Updated December 7, 2018, 8:31 AM)
According to a report from GetCenturyLink, Hawai‘i ranks as the 2nd ‘Grinchiest’ state in the U.S.

The report rankings were based on the following two main categories:

Online Activity

  • Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses
  • Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf”
  • Christmas music streaming
  • Tweeting about Christmas

Area Culture

  • Number of Christmas tree farms per capita
  • Charitable giving

Families are invited to capture a memorable photo with the infamous Dr. Seuss character between 1 and 3 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Grinch will also appear for photos on Dec. 15, and Dec. 22, at Kona Stories Book Store.

The top 10 Christmas states were:

Washington
South Dakota
Utah
Missouri
Maine
Tennessee
Alabama
Arkansas
Virginia
North Carolina

Read the full report online.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 4 )
View Comments