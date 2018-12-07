Hawai‘i Ranked as #2 ‘Grinchiest’ State

According to a report from GetCenturyLink, Hawai‘i ranks as the 2nd ‘Grinchiest’ state in the U.S.

The report rankings were based on the following two main categories:

Online Activity

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses

Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf”

Christmas music streaming

Tweeting about Christmas

Area Culture

Number of Christmas tree farms per capita

Charitable giving

Families are invited to capture a memorable photo with the infamous Dr. Seuss character between 1 and 3 p.m. at Kona Stories Book Store on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The Grinch will also appear for photos on Dec. 15, and Dec. 22, at Kona Stories Book Store.

The top 10 Christmas states were:

Washington

South Dakota

Utah

Missouri

Maine

Tennessee

Alabama

Arkansas

Virginia

North Carolina

Read the full report online.