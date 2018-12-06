Entries Now Being Accepted for 2019 Pele Awards

Entries are now being accepted for the 2019 Pele Awards Competition, which recognizes exceptional design and advertising work created in Hawai‘i.

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of the prestigious awards program that honors advertising and design excellence in all media including print, online, broadcast, out-of-home and public service advertising. To be eligible for consideration for a Pele award, all work must appear in media in the 2018 calendar year (Jan. 1, and Dec. 31, 2018). In addition to the professional division, there are also college and high school divisions. For a complete list of categories and divisions, download the 2019 Pele Awards booklet from the Pele Awards website.

“Each year our advertising and design world comes together to showcase the best that our state has to offer in creativity,” said Paul Lam, Pele Awards chair. “We are pleased and proud to support our creative community that does so much to enhance our industry.”

Winners will be announced at the 2019 Pele Awards Show on April 20, 2019, at The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort.

All Pele Awards winners will automatically be forwarded to the American Advertising Federation’s 2019 National ADDY Competition, the world’s largest advertising competition.

Pele Awards Submission Details

Early Bird Entries

Early Bird Online Entry Deadline: Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 11:59 p.m.

Early Bird Rate: $85 for members and $100 for non-members

Final Entries

Final Online Entry Deadline: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 11:59 p.m.

Entry Rate: $95 for members and $110 for non-members

All entrants must register and finalize entries online.

Envelope Submissions

Final Entry Envelope Submission with Payment Deadline: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019,

1 p.m.

All entries must be dropped off or mailed and postmarked by Feb. 5, 2019 to:

ELECTRIC PENCIL Attn: PELE AWARDS, 501 Sumner St. #3B1 Honolulu, HI 96817

Maui, Big Island, Kaua‘i and Moloka‘i entrants:

Entrants from the neighbor islands receive member rates.

Late fees are waived.

For more information, go online, or email PeleAwards@aafhawaii.com.