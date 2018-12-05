County Offering Free Wreath Making Program

The County of Hawaiʻi is holding a free wreath making program for anyone 14 and older at Hale Halawai on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. located in the conference room.

Participants will make fresh wreaths just in time for the holidays. Bring a wire wreath frame, the county will provide the rest.

Advance registration is required so adequate supplies can be collected. Registration for this class runs from Dec. 6 through 13.

For more information or to register for this class, call (808) 327-3565 or email Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.