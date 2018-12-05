Ala Moana Center Launches New App

Ala Moana Center, the largest open-air shopping center in the world, unveiled its new app on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, featuring an augmented reality directory to help customers discover nearby stores, offers and restaurants by simply holding up their iPhone and panning their immediate surroundings. Ala Moana Center is the first mall in the U.S. to adopt this specific technology to enhance the shopping experience for its customers.

“With 2.4 million square feet of retail space, finding a specific product or retailer can be daunting,” said Francis Cofran, senior general manager, Ala Moana Center. “Our improved app with the new AR feature empowers shoppers and diners allowing them to narrow their search to the most relevant stores and restaurants based on what they are looking for.”

The new app puts the entire Center directory of more than 350 stores and 100 dining options in customers’ pockets, making it easy to find favorite stores and restaurants with Guide Me in-mall navigation and interactive mall maps. The app also has filters to narrow search results for shoppers looking for specific products or locations. In addition to the AR feature, the app supports language options for Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean; and provides quick access to information about events taking place at the Center plus sales and exclusive offers. Drivers can also receive parking tips and set parking reminders to help them navigate back to their vehicle after a day of shopping.

The Ala Moana Center app is available for free download at iOS App Store for iPhone 6S or higher.

For more information about Ala Moana Center, go online.