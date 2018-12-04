Obituary Notices: Week of Dec. 2, 2018

Henry Aquino

April 13, 1940 – November 28, 2018

Henry is survived by is wife, Patricia Abilay Aquino; children, Kathrine (Tony) Aquino Owsian, Darlene Aquino Stone, Henry Jr. (Becky) Aquino, Mitchell Scott Aquino; brothers, Zacarias Candillasa Baricuatro, Kenneth Roy Baricuatro, William Lucas; sisters,Beatrica Alesna Baricuatro, Leilani Aquino; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Emeterio Aquino; mother, Camela Propios Alesna; brothers,John Alesna Baricuatro, Francis Alesna Baricuatro, George Edward Aquino; sisters, Maude Baricuatro, Elizabeth Baricuatro, Cecilia Alesna Baricuatro.Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Service will begin at 10 a.m. with cremation to follow. The family requests casual/aloha attire. No flowers please.

James Yoshimura

September 2, 1937 – November 28, 2018

James Shoichi Yoshimura, 81 of Wailuku, Maui passed away peacefully on November 28, 2018 surrounded by loving family. He was born in Lahaina, Maui on September 2, 1937.He is survived by his wife, Diane Yoshimura; sons, Joseph Nam, Michael Yoshimura; daughters, Sharon Van Buren (Kevin), Ann Bennetts; siblings, Albert Kenji Yoshimura (Jean), Jane Sumiko Sakotani; grandchildren, Chelsie Ann, Jackson, Stacy, Kobe.Memorial services will be held at Maui Full Gospel Korean Church on Saturday December 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Innichement will be held at Maui Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Manuel Ornellas Arruda

January 7, 1927 – November 27, 2018

Manuel Arruda, 91, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on November 27, 2018 at Hale Makua in Kahului. He was born on January 7, 1927 in Lihue, Kauai.

He retired as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic at H. C. & S.

Manuel is predeceased by his wife, Olivia Gusman Arruda. He is survived by his daughter, Joanne (Daniel) Basques; son, Nolan Arruda; sisters, Mary Augusto, Rosie Pimental and Dorothy Sugai; brother, John Arruda; grandchildren, DeAnna (Ian) Basques-Jellison and Daniel “DJ” Basques as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at St. Theresa’s Church in Kihei. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park, Garden of Meditation.

Storm Razo-Kauhi

June 23, 1993 – November 27, 2018

Storm Razo-Kauhi passed away on November 27, 2018 at Wailuku, Maui. He was born on June 23, 1993, in Honolulu, Hawaii, attended Kapaa and Wilcox Elementary schools on Kauai and later transferring to Lahaina Intermediate and graduated from Lahainaluna High School. After high school, he lived and worked in Riverside and Bakersfield, California for 2 ½ years, then returning to Maui and was employed at Tri-Isle, Inc. in the Warehouse department.

He is survived by his parents Andrea Razo and Tyson Kauhi, Grandparents Millie & Conrad Razo, Violet & Greggorysenn Kauhi, Great-grandmother Betty Santos, aunties and uncles: Aimee Kauhi, Tanya Kauhi, Melissa (Colleen) Razo, Cynthia (Maurice) Porter, Conrad (Karen) Razo and Matthew Razo. Cousins: Jordann Deguilmo-Kauhi, Isaiah Deguilmo-Kauhi and Maikalani Deguilmo.

Viewing to be held at Ballard Mortuary on Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 6-9 pm with services at 7 pm followed by cremation.

Michael Peppers

March 27, 1959 – November 26, 2018

He was a devoted member of the Kahana Door of Faith Church, and was a proud veteran that served this country in the US Army. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Alan Peppers, Jr.He leaves behind his loving wife, Jacqueline Lum Lung-Peppers, son, Joshua Kalikiano Lum Lung Peppers, Sr, grandchildren, Joshua Kalikiano Lum Lung Peppers Jr. and Alexandra Peppers, brother, Clifton Peppers, sisters Poochie Gomes, and Rosie Peppers, Mother-in-law, Cathreen Lum Lung, brothers-in-law, Joseph Lum Lung, Jr, Jeffrey(April Munoz) Lum Lung, Jareth(Helen) Lum Lung, Jacinth(Guylyn) Lum Lung, sisters-in-law, Donna Samson, Jamie(Myles) Lum Lung-Ka’eo and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.Services will be held in Kahana at the Kahana Door of Faith Church on December 15, 2018 at 10am, lunch immediately following at the church hall. Aloha attire requested.Scattering of ashes to be at a later date.

We would like to thank the doctors and staff at Islands Hospice for their supportive care, the Pacific Cancer Institute, Maui Memorial Medical Center, and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Arizona.

Calvin Yang

December 24, 1948 – November 25, 2018

He retired as a Post Master and also served in the US Army.Calvin is survived by his wife, Tom Yang; daughter, Wendy (Burt) Kondo; son, Jayson (Cindy) Yang; brothers, Derrick Yang and Les Yang; grandchildren, Kayci and Matthew Yang and Brett and Brooke Kondo.Visitation over urn will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Kahului Union Church on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Service will begin at 4 p.m. Burial will be at 9 a.m. the following day, Friday, December 7, 2018 at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Nalani Gertrude Akuna

March 14, 1950 – November 25, 2018

Nalani Gertrude Akuna, 68 of Keanae, Maui, passed away on November 25, 2018 at Hospice Maui Hale. She was born on March 14, 1950 in Keanae, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, service will begin at 12 noon, and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Nalani is survived by her brothers and sisters, Meiling Akuna, Daisy Goodall, Philomena Kahula, MSG US Army (Ret.) Patrick Akuna, Rita Sommer, MSGT US Marines (Ret.) Peter Ling Chun Akuna; numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. All monetary donations will be donated to the Maui Special Olympics.

Rosa Enriques

January 14, 1942 – November 24, 2018

Rosa Enriques, 76, of Makawao, Maui passed away in peace, on November 24, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Aiea, Oahu on January 14, 1942 to the late Marcelino and Feliciana Siarot. Rosa is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Rodney Enriques; children, Melissa (Maghanoy) Stoppiello, Robert Enriques, Marcie Enriques Schuler, James R. Enriques Jr., John Enriques, Jacquelynn Enriques-Wolff; brother, Alfred Siarot; and 8 grandchildren.Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with services to begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

David Walton

September 15, 1946 – November 19, 2018

David Noah Walton was born on September 15, 1946, in Flint, Michigan. He was the middle son of three boys raised by a single mother. Upon retelling stories later in life of his childhood, he would laugh and say “it was a rough neighborhood.” Based on lack of means, David developed a love of reading that would continue throughout his life.

At 17, David enlisted in the Air Force. David was stationed in the Philippines and he told many stories of the wild times while stationed overseas, deep sea diving and the like. After the service ended, he earned an undergraduate degree at Eastern Michigan University.

He attended Eastern Michigan, he met his wife, Rosemary Napier. They were married outside of Rosemary’s parents’ farmhouse on August 12, 1972 and became parents to Natalie and Loren.

David began to study law at Ohio State University. After graduating law school, David read an article about cities on the cusp of greatness- one being Seattle. They packed up everything they owned and drove to Seattle, Washington. David initially worked at the Seattle City Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and soon after became a contract attorney at the Boeing Company.

David’s gift for engaging people in conversation eventually led to his promotion to be the Executive Sales Director for Asia Pacific Sales, becoming the first African-American salesman in Boeing history. He traveled the world negotiating contracts and sales of commercial airplanes to places like Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Columbia, and Africa. Colleagues and customers at Boeing were like family, and he did not distinguish between his professional and personal relationships. While traveling, he collected rare international art and furniture which are prominently displayed in his Seattle and Big Island homes.

In retirement, David found being a grandfather his favorite stage of life. He put up little resistance to being renamed “Di Di” by his two-year old grandson. Grandchildren were part of the inspiration to build David and Rosemary’s Hawaiian paradise.

David loved food, great conversation, storytelling, music, hosting great parties, and playing cards.

Surviving David are his wife Rosemary of Kona; his son, Loren; daughter Natalie (Rich); his grandsons, Lane Payton (10), Luke Ridley (8), and Levi Taylor (5), Seattle, Washington; Brother Duane Walton and a large extended family from the Detroit, MI.

David passed away on November 19th, 2018, following a tragic accident on his favorite beach, Kua Bay.

The family would like to thank the many people who made extraordinary efforts to save David, at the beach and the medical staff at Kona Community Hospital. The family would also like to thank the outpouring of love and support from both friends in family everywhere in the world.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to Disabled Veterans, Doctors without Borders, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Roland Lee Tanner

September 25, 1946 – November 18, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Roland Lee Tanner announces his passing on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Corina Kealoha Tanner, Children, Roland (Annie) Tanner, Nicole Tanner, Ryan Tanner, Jacob (Angela) Tanner, McKenzie Lee Tanner, Monica Corina Bonofiglio, Michael Bonofiglio; sisters, Bobbie Tanner (Mateo) Cagasan, Carol Ursua, Lourdes Baylosis, Josephine Nakagawa, Rosario ( Harry) Honeycutt, Helen England; brothers, Joseph (Bonnie) Baylosis, William (Roxanne) Baylosis; grandchildren, Cherise Meyer-Tanner, Cheynna Meyer-Tanner, Ka’iulani Tanner, Kupono Tanner, Makanalani Tanner, Napua Kaneakua, Manakai Kaneakua, Naiomi Kaneakua, Lawai’a Kaneakua, Cody Lee Galvez, Mia Tanner, Lorenzo Tanner; and great grandchildren, Zaybree Sakamoto & Jensen Coskett.

He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Aiwohi; and brothers, Clifton Tanner, James (Jimmy) Baylosis, Narcisco Baylosis, Robin Baylosis & Ernest (Lonnie) Callo.

A celebration of Roland’s life will be held at Baldwin Park on November 24, Saturday, from 11am – till pau. Mahalo, Tanner Ohana.

Lawrence Awai

September 21, 1940 – November 17, 2018

Lawrence Matthew Awai, Sr., 78, of Pukalani, passed away on November 17, 2018 at his residence. He was born on September 21, 1940 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park, Garden of Meditation.

Lei and flowers are welcome.

Lawrence was a graduate of St. Anthony School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Hawaiian Dredging Company.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Awai; daughter, Diane (Floyd Jr.) Kemfort; sons, Lawrence Awai Jr., and Brandon (Mya) Awai; brothers, James (Gail) Awai, Llewellyn (Louella) Awai, Glen (Jodie) Awai, Ward (Pamela) Awai; 3 grandchildren, Star (Corey) Kemfort, Storm (Shasta) Kemfort, and Ace Awai; 3 step-grandsons, Floyd Kemfort III, Apalo (Asia) Kemfort, and Makani Smith Kemfort; 2 great-grandchildren, Leo and Knight Kemfort; 4 step-great-grandchildren, Hiilani, Tytan, Athena, and Ares.

Lawrence was predeceased by his children, Regina Ann and Allen James.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the support and care received from Islands Hospice.