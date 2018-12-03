‘My Journey My Journal’ Aims to Encourage Readers

A new book has been released by Waikoloa resident Lynn Herkes that aims to encourage readers.

As a joint venture with Herkes and 214 authors, Best-Selling Publisher Viki Winterton has now released a dynamic journal that is full of advice and wisdom from 215 authors and is an incredible wellspring for readers looking for daily support and encouragement to achieve business and personal success in today’s uncertain world.

Titled My Journey My Journal, the bestseller challenges the reader to think and initiate a change not only in their personal life, but in their professional life also. Most recent in the series of #1 best-selling books published by Winterton’s publishing company Expert Insights Publishing, the journal is dubbed a must read for all entrepreneurs young and seasoned.

“I was warned, ‘You’re not going to make money selling books. You’re going to make money by having a book and using it to close more deals.’ That has been my experience–an experience far exceeding my goals and my vision,” said Winterton. “When you do what you love, and you do it in the company of visionaries and household names, you become an instant expert in your field. You owe it to the world to get your story out in a book.”

The best-selling, award-winning journal accumulates priceless advice and knowledge from Herkes and the other Co-Authors who broke the barriers and used their creativity in order to find immense success in their personal lives and professions. Taking the readers to a sacred and personal space, each of the experts in this book offers advice that is extremely intimate and exclusive. Throughout the years, these people have used their own hardships and experiences as a receptacle for inspiration and empowerment.

My Journey My Journal urges readers to find power and inspiration within themselves. Only by experiencing their own unique journey, can one truly live a fulfilling life where no opportunity is missed. All advice in this cutting-edge, best-selling journal will ultimately help the readers in facing personal/professional challenges with courage and resilience.

Herkes is a retired mechanical engineer, dressage trainer, and scuba instructor. She worked in noprofit social services, hotel and tourism marketing, and luxury property management and organized a successful TEDxKamuela event in October 2014. She founded WOWSuccessTeam in 2014 to help small businesses be more successful by offering effective and affordable business and marketing solutions. She created Niele the Curious Pug blog/vlog and online store in 2017 and authored and published Niele the Curious Pug: Book 1 – The Adventures Begin in Dec. 2017. Founder and creator of We Got Up And Went blog/vlog and online travel concierge services in 2018. Lynn co-authored of best-selling international book My Journey My Journal in Nov. 2018.