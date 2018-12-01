Bishop Museum Press to Reprint ‘‘Ōlelo No‘eau’

The Bishop Museum Press will release a hardcover reprint of ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings to mark the 35th anniversary of its first printing.

‘Ōlelo No‘eau was first published in November 1983 and has recently only been available as an ebook through Bishop Museum Press’s online store. It was collected, translated and annotated by Mary Kawena Pukui, illustrated by Dietrich Varez and designed by Barbara Pope.

The book began as a collecting effort started by Pukui at about the age of fifteen (around 1910) and continued throughout her career as a translator and collector of historic Hawaiian materials, and as a teacher on the cultural expressions of traditional Hawai‘i.

‘Ōlelo No‘eau will be available for purchase at local book sellers beginning Dec. 7, 2018. Pre-orders are available online at www.BishopMuseumPress.org or at Shop Pacifica. The hardcover price is $39.95.

This classic title offers a basis for understanding the essence and origins of traditional Hawaiian values, and has remained a staple at many local book sellers, both shared and sought after since its first printing.