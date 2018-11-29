3 Hawai‘i Island Schools Make Finals in National STEM Contest

3 Hawai‘i Island Schools Make Finals in National STEM ContestNovember 29, 2018, 8:00 AM HST (Updated November 29, 2018, 7:14 AM)
Three Hawai‘i Island schools are among the nation’s 250 state finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Konawaena Middle School in Kealakekua, Waiakea High School in Hilo and Honoka‘a High and Intermediate Schools in Honoka’a were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities by using STEM learning. All 250 teachers selected as state finalists will receive one Samsung tablet for their classrooms and have the opportunity to advance in the competition for additional prizes and educational opportunities.
Other Hawai‘i state finalists were Moanalua High School in Honolulu and Kaua‘i High School in Līhue.
With $2 million in technology on the line, teachers from the five state finalist schools will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.
Future Competition Phases
- State winners: 50 state winners will be selected to submit a video of their project in action. For achieving state winner status, 40 of those schools will receive a $20,000 Samsung technology package, including a Samsung video kit to produce their video. The other 10 will progress as a national finalist
- National finalists: 10 national finalists will be selected to attend a Pitch Event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving national finalist status, 7 schools will receive a $50,000 Samsung technology package. The other three will progress to the national winner stage
- National grand prize winners: 3 national winners will be selected, and each will receive $100,000 in classroom Samsung technology and supplies
- Community Choice Award: The general public will elect one winner from the 10 national finalists who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 Samsung technology package