3 Hawai‘i Island Schools Make Finals in National STEM Contest

Three Hawai‘i Island schools are among the nation’s 250 state finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Konawaena Middle School in Kealakekua, Waiakea High School in Hilo and Honoka‘a High and Intermediate Schools in Honoka’a were chosen based on their creative and strategic proposals to solve complicated issues that affect their communities by using STEM learning. All 250 teachers selected as state finalists will receive one Samsung tablet for their classrooms and have the opportunity to advance in the competition for additional prizes and educational opportunities.

Other Hawai‘i state finalists were Moanalua High School in Honolulu and Kaua‘i High School in Līhue.

With $2 million in technology on the line, teachers from the five state finalist schools will submit a lesson plan outlining how students will tackle the local issue using STEM skills to ultimately improve the greater community.

Future Competition Phases