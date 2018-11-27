HTA Awarding $3.56 Million to 130 Programs in 2019

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) reports the awarding of more than $3.56 million in funding to support 130 programs in the Hawaiian Islands that will perpetuate Hawaiian culture, protect natural resources and showcase community events and programs in 2019.

Funding recipients are qualified nonprofit groups, community organizations and individuals statewide who have demonstrated through proposals submitted to HTA their commitment to preserving the unmatched qualities that distinguish the Hawaiian Islands as a place to live, visit and experience.

Funding is being provided to recipients on all islands through HTA’s Kukulu Ola, Aloha Aina and Community Enrichment programs for usage in 2019. HTA issued a request for proposals on June 13 with submittals from applicants received by Aug. 3.

Kukulu Ola: A total of $1,223,000 is being awarded to 28 recipients who are perpetuating Hawaiian culture. Awardees include community groups, practitioners, craftsmen, musicians and artists committed to strengthening a broader understanding and appreciation of Hawaiian culture through place-based activity engagement. Founded on the value of ma ka hana ka ike (in working one learns), the Kukulu Ola program assists recipients steeped in ike Hawai‘i to share within communities the Hawaiian values inherent in each respective practice.

Aloha Aina: A total of $1,124,000 is being awarded to 28 recipients who are protecting Hawaii’s natural resources. Focused on the lasting value of stewardship by responsible community-based entities that emphasize aina-kanaka relationships and knowledge, the Aloha Aina program supports efforts to manage, conserve and revitalize Hawai‘i’s natural environment.

Community Enrichment: A total of $1,212,900 is being awarded to 74 recipients who are supporting quality experiences created by communities to be shared with residents and visitors. The Community Enrichment program invests in a diverse array of festivals, events and year-round programs in support of culture, education, health and wellness, nature, agriculture, sports, technology and voluntourism.

