Hilo Sears to Close

Sears Holdings Corp. announced on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, that it is closing four more Hawai‘i stores.

The four Hawai‘i stores up for auction are Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo on the Big Island, and Pearlridge Center, Windward Mall and an appliance store at Ala Moana Center, all on O‘ahu.

On Oct. 15, Sears Holdings Corp. filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. As part of its bankruptcy declaration, Sears Holding Corp. released a list of its 505 most profitable stores to be auctioned off or sold, saying it would close 142 “unprofitable” stores by the end of the year, adding to the closure previously announced of 46 unprofitable locations.

Sears’ Kailua-Kona location, is a Sears Appliance Showroom (a part of Sears Hometown and Outlet) and is still open.

Big Island Now will publish information regarding close-out sales and the date of closure when the Hilo store replies to our inquiries.