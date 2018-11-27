GivingTuesday Provides Opportunities for Aloha

U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) and Will Hurd (Texas-23) recognized Nov. 27, 2018, as #GivingTuesday as part of a global day for giving, volunteerism and service to others.

The lawmakers introduced a bipartisan resolution (H.R. 633) last year to recognize the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as #GivingTuesday, an opportunity to provide charitable giving to those in need.

“United by a common purpose to be of service to others, #GivingTuesday provides an opportunity for us all to come together and support the causes in our communities that inspire us,” said Rep. Gabbard. Today, as millions around the world donate their time, talents, or a piece of their paychecks—or simply perform an act of kindness—let us be inspired by the spirit of #GivingTuesday and continue to be a force for positive change in our communities.”

“The spirit of giving throughout the holiday season is always an important reminder that much more unites us than divides us,” said Rep. Hurd. “If we focus on these things as Americans, we can continue to be the greatest nation in the world. Giving Tuesday is the perfect example of how we come together to help those in need, and I’m proud to have worked across the aisle with Rep. Gabbard to make the designation of this important day official.”

About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday, the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, kickstarts the holiday giving season with a global day dedicated to charitable giving and volunteerism. #GivingTuesday was launched by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation in 2012, and has since become a worldwide movement, harnessing the power of social media and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change. In its first year, #GivingTuesday brought together more than 2,500 organizations in all 50 States, and it has continued to gain momentum every year since, with more than 35,000 partners in the United States and around the world.