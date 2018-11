The Pāhoa Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, beginning at 9:30 a.m.



This year’s Grand Marshal is Puna Resident Ikaika Marzo.

Following the parade there will be free photos with Santa Claus, a playhouse giveaway and a Ho‘olaule‘a/Craft Fair will be held at the Pāhoa Community Center.