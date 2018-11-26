Mazzei Joins TNCH Fundraising Team

Cara Mazzei has joined The Nature Conservancy of Hawai‘i (TNCH) organization’s fundraising team as senior associate director of Philanthropy.

Mazzei comes to TNCH from the Honolulu Museum of Art, where she directed the events team for all fundraising and stewardship events. She has also worked at the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation as senior development officer handling the Foundation’s prospect management, and at the Pacific Buddhist Academy, where she was the director of community relations and development and a member of the capital campaign and strategic planning team.

“Cara has a well-rounded background in fundraising that includes non-profits, government, cultural organizations and businesses,” said Lori Admiral, director of Philanthropy for TNC’s Hawai‘i and Palmyra programs. “She brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our team.”

In her new role, Mazzei, will manage a portfolio that includes individual donors, corporations and foundations. “I was looking for an opportunity to focus on creative strategies in an organization with an inspiring mission,” Mazzei said. “I think I’ve come to the right place.”

The Nature Conservancy of Hawai‘i is a private nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to the preservation of the lands and waters upon which all life depends. TNCH has helped protect more than 200,000 acres of natural lands in Hawai‘i and Palmyra Atoll. They manage 40,000 acres in 13 nature preserves and work in more than 30 coastal communities to help protect the near-shore reefs, waters and fisheries of the main Hawaiian Islands. They forge partnerships with government, private parties and communities to protect forests and coral reefs for their ecological values and the many benefits they provide to people.