‘Common Kings’ Releases New Music Video

Common Kings has released their new music video “Take Her.” The track is a standout single on their Grammy nominated full length album, Lost in Paradise, out now with Mensch House Records. Common Kings’ style and music is a collection of inspirations orchestrated into an array of head rocking beats, feel good vibes, and emotional fever. Their crazy, fun-loving attitude compliments Common Kings’ live sound, producing phenomenal hits.

Ivan Kirimaua, the bassist of Common Kings talks about the “Take Her” video, commenting “the focus of this video was to capture the essence of island life. We want viewers to get lost within the lyrics of the song and reminisce about the last time they experienced island beauty.”

“Take Her” paints a picture of a dreamy island love story within the visual and descriptive lyrics themselves, but the video adds a whole new layer of beauty to the song. The calming guitar riff and bass combo make for a perfect sound bed for JR King’s smooth serenading vocals. Jr King is perhaps one of the most powerfully impressive vocalists amongst today’s leading artists. Born with this untrained raw-talent, Jr King’s singing ability seems boundless, as he amazes listeners with a wide range of belting notes and soulful passion.

Common Kings, being the road warriors that they are, love testing new music live at their shows. The band is made up of JR King (vocals), Mata (guitar), Uncle Lui (bass) and Rome (drums).