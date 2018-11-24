November 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

November 24, 2018 Weather ForecastNovember 24, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated November 24, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Light easterly winds with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes can be expected through Sunday as a high pressure ridge remains near the state. Clouds and showers will tend to favor leeward and interior areas during the afternoon hours with just a few isolated showers expected at other times. A brief period of trade winds can be expected Monday through early part of Wednesday as high pressure passes north of the area. A front will approach the area Thursday with winds turning southerly.
