November 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm, then isolated showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Light easterly winds with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes can be expected through Sunday as a high pressure ridge remains near the state. Clouds and showers will tend to favor leeward and interior areas during the afternoon hours with just a few isolated showers expected at other times. A brief period of trade winds can be expected Monday through early part of Wednesday as high pressure passes north of the area. A front will approach the area Thursday with winds turning southerly.

