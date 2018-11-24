AD
ANA Airbus A380 Fleet to Begin Honolulu Service

By Big Island Now
November 24, 2018, 10:22 AM HST (Updated November 24, 2018, 10:58 AM)
ANA to begin service to Honolulu in the spring.

Gov. David Ige traveled to Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, for a series of tourism meetings with a wide range of companies and agencies. They include JTB Corporation, the largest travel agency in Japan, H.I.S. travel agency, Japan Airlines, Delta Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Gov. Ige will also participate in All Nippon Airways’ formal presentation of its new Airbus A380 fleet, which is scheduled to start service to Honolulu next Spring.

The governor will be accompanied by first lady Dawn Amano-Ige and Chief of Staff Mike McCartney.

Lt. Gov. Doug Chin will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns to Hawai‘i on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

