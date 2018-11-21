November 21, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday November 28: Rough surf will continue along east facing shores due to strong trades. A moderate northwest swell is forecast to begin filling in on Saturday with a larger and longer period northwest reinforcement expected Saturday night and Sunday. Advisory-level surf is expected with this longer period swell. The largest swell of the season will be possible next Monday with heights potentially exceeding warning levels.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE wind swell for the morning going more NNE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the NW in the morning and shift to the SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

