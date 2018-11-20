Coalition Files Amicus Brief Opposing Ban on Openly Carrying Firearms

The Hawaii Firearms Coalition (HIFICO) on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, filed an amicus brief in opposition to a rehearing of Young VS Hawaii by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Young VS Hawaii was heard in the Ninth Circuit Court, arguing that Hawai‘i’s effective ban on carrying a firearm openly for self-defense is unconstitutional. The State of Hawai‘i refused to accept the ruling made by the three-judge panel and is seeking a rehearing before the full court, stated a press release from HIFICO.

Hawai‘i Island’s vast rural land mass creates areas that are potentially dangerous, the release continued. Many areas are inadequately policed, leaving one’s safety and their family’s safety up to the individual, HIFICO said.

In some areas of the state, including Hawai‘i Island, police response times are measured in hours not minutes, HIFICO said.

The implementation of Hawai‘i Revised Statute 134-9 removes the ability of the individual to have adequate means of self-defense, HIFICO said.

HIFICO said the organization has an interest in this case because “an erroneous en banc reversal of the panel opinion will unconstitutionally deprive Hawai‘i citizens of the right to adequately defend themselves, their family and their property.”

About Hawaii Firearms Coalition

Hawaii Firearms Coalition promotes legislative and legal action, as well as research, publication and advocacy, in support of people’s civil liberties. Hawaii Firearms Coalition litigates firearm-regulation cases, and it has consistently advocated for a principled interpretation of the United States Constitution to prevent government from violating the basic civil rights of its citizens. Hawaii Firearms Coalition works with other groups, clubs, originations and individuals to unify Hawai‘i’s firearms owners towards the common goal of defending their rights, themselves and their families.