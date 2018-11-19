Richard Ha Retires From Cannabis Company

Richard Ha, CEO of Lau Ola LLC, a medical cannabis provider, announced his retirement effective Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Ha’s business philosophy has always been tied to the social, environmental and economic sustainability of the community.

“We are appreciative of everything Richard has brought to this company, including agriculture expertise and his dedication and commitment to our mission of providing advanced, affordable, high-quality cannabis to the community,” said Dylan Shropshire, Chief Production Officer and founding member of Lau Ola. “Lau Ola will continue Richard’s community-focused approach and make our decisions based on what’s best for the sustainability of our community and its next generations.”

Ha joined Lau Ola in 2016 after more than 40 years in the farming and agriculture business. A pioneer of the Hawaiian banana industry, Ha was the president and owner of Hāmākua Springs Country Farms, a 600-acre banana farm.

“After decades of working in the agriculture business, I have chosen to retire and focus on some of my other passions,” said Ha. “I look forward to seeing Lau Ola grow, succeed, and provide the people of Hawaii better health and well-being.” At this time, Lau Ola has not filled the CEO position; however an announcement will be made when a new CEO is named.

About Lau Ola

Lau Ola LLC is a Big Island based medical cannabis provider. Our focus is on providing the highest quality cannabis medicine patients can depend on, and healthcare providers can have confidence in their patients consuming. We are absolutely dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience.