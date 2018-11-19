Paradise Awarded Helicopter Association International Safety Accreditation

Paradise Helicopters, one of the leading Hawai‘i helicopter tour companies, has recently earned Helicopter Association International (HAI) accreditation for Corporate and VIP Transportation.

HAI’s renowned Accreditation Program of Safety (HAI-APS) program helps helicopter operators reduce accident and incident rates by improving their safety culture. HAI developed the program

to help participating businesses “fly to a higher standard” of safety and professionalism.

The HAI accreditation for Corporate and VIP Transportation follows Paradise’s HAI accreditation for Air Tour Operations, awarded in March 2016. Paradise was the first air-tour company in the world to earn this accreditation.

“In addition to our air-tour operations, Paradise specializes in corporate and VIP transportation, including charter experiences with our new twin-engine Bell 430 helicopter,” said Calvin Dorn, CEO of Paradise Helicopters. “Since our founding more than two decades ago, our entire team has worked to ensure the highest safety and operational standards in the world, and our multiple HAI accreditations underscore that commitment.”

In December 2017 Paradise earned the highest level of registration available from the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAOTM). The company was the first IS-BAO Stage Three operator in Hawai‘i, meeting the aviation industry’s most stringent safety requirements. Paradise earned Stage Two IS-BAO registration in 2016, when the company was also selected to present its SMS at the 2016 CHC Helicopter Safety and Quality Summit in British Columbia.

The company’s safety measures include:

The operation of the only twin-engine helicopter (Bell 430) in Hawai‘i for commercial air-tour use,

allowing Paradise to further mitigate its overwater safety risk during inter-island flights;

The use of an integrated aircraft tracking system that provides real-time flight tracking;

Routine staff training on the Safety Management System, emergency response and safety risk

management;

Oversight of operations by a full-time and highly trained Director of Safety.

About Paradise Helicopters

Founded in 1997, Paradise Helicopters is a leading provider of unique air tours and bespoke charters in Hawai‘i. The award-winning company is widely recognized for its industry-leading safety practices and exclusive tours. A wide selection of tours are offered from Kapolei West O‘ahu and Turtle Bay Resort on O‘ahu, through the Four Seasons Resort Lana‘i, and from Hilo and Kona on the Island of

Hawai‘i; custom charters are available statewide; and specialty flights on an authentic WWII aircraft are available through Pearl Harbor Warbirds on O‘ahu.

About HAI

For more than 70 years, Virginia-based Helicopter Association International (HAI) has provided support, services and set the industry safety guidelines for the international helicopter community. HAI members safely fly more than 5,000 helicopters some 2.3 million hours each year. Visit rotor.org.