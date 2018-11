Christmas trees are now available at Walmarts in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

In Hilo, trees are for sale daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Kailua-Kona, trees are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hilo Walmart is located on 325 Maka‘ala St.

The Kailua-Kona is located on 75-1015 Henry St.