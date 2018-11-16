Two Big Island Architectural Projects Earn Design Awards

At the concluding gala of the 2018 Design Symposium at Bishop Museum on Nov. 15, 2018, AIA Honolulu announced the 60th Annual Design Awards from the best of 44 recently completed and unbuilt architectural projects.

The local chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ Design Awards program is Hawai‘i’s oldest architectural recognition of its type. Residential, commercial/industrial, institutional (e.g. schools, hospitals, government agencies), interior architecture and unbuilt projects designed by AIA Honolulu member architects are eligible for consideration.

Big Island award-winning designs included Kohanaiki Golf Clubhouse in Kailua-Kona by Zak Architecture, which received an honorable mention; Hale Manini‘owali in Kailua-Kona by Sunnland Architects earned the Hawaii Home + Remodeling Editor’s Choice Award.

The projects in competition were as varied as educational complexes, restaurants, stores, single-family residences, luxury condominiums, resorts and office buildings located across Hawai‘i and from as far afield as Tibet and Mexico.

The following exemplary design projects and architects were recognized last night:

Award of Merit

Maui Brewing Company Restaurant (Kihei, Maui). WCIT Architecture.

Park Lane Ala Moana (Kaka‘ako, O‘ahu). Solomon Cordwell Buenz with Benjamin Woo Architects.

Honorable Mention

Anaha (Kakaako, O‘ahu). Solomon Cordwell Buenz with Benjamin Woo Architects.

Hale Nukumoi (South Shore, Kaua‘i). Walker Warner Architects.

Historical Preservation of Building 112 (Fort Shafter, O‘ahu). Fung Associates.

Ka ‘Imi ‘Ike: Leeward Community College (Pearl City, O‘ahu). Urban Works.

Kalihiwai Pavilion (North Shore, Kauai). Walker Warner Architects.

King’s Hawaiian Corporate Offices (Gardena, Calif.). Philpotts Interiors with SAA.

Kohanaiki Golf Clubhouse (Kailua-Kona, Big Island). Zak Architecture.

Nomadic-Pneumatic (unbuilt). University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and Workshop-HI.

Mayor’s Choice Award

Visitor Education Hale, Manoa Heritage Center (Mānoa, O‘ahu). Geoffrey Lewis Architect.

People’s Choice Award

King’s Hawaiian Corporate Offices (Gardena, Calif.). Philpotts Interiors with SAA.

Sustainable Design Award

New Operations Center, American Samoa Power Authority (Tafuna, Island of Tutuila, American Samoa). Lively Architects.

Hawaii Home + Remodeling Editor’s Choice Award

Hale Manini‘owali (Kailua-Kona, Big Island). Sunnland Architects.

Awards of Merit, as well as Honorable Mention, were determined by a panel of jurors from AIA Seattle.

The Sustainable Design Award is being presented for the very first time. In collaboration with the U.S. Green Building Council Hawaii, it recognizes the project that best integrates design excellence with environmental performance.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell selected the Mayor’s Choice Award from all entries. The 12th Annual People’s Choice Award is the only Design Award honor determined by popular vote.

To mark its 60th year, the honor was celebrated on the grandest scale in its history as part of the 2018 Design Symposium and presented alongside the AIA Northwest & Pacific Region Design Awards. Themed “Building Voices: Livable Cities & Communities,” the Design Symposium was held earlier this week and included events for both the industry and the general public.

High-resolution images of the winning designs and all other Design Award entries are available by request.

For more information about the 2018 AIA Honolulu/AIA Northwest & Pacific Region Design Awards, visit aiahonolulu.org. To learn about the larger Design Symposium to help build a more livable Hawaii, visit 2018designsymposium.com.

About the 2018 Design Symposium

The 2018 Design Symposium brought design professionals, public officials, non-profit organizers and interested members of the public together to forge a collective voice and create a better shared community.

It gathered some of the most creative architects, landscape architects, planners and other design professionals in Hawaii and throughout the Northwest and Pacific Region to explore the theme “Building Voices: Livable Cities and Communities” through both public and industry-focused events from Nov. 13 through 15. Activities included the AIA Northwest and Pacific Region Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting, the 19th Annual Pacific Building Trade Expo and a morning of free public workshops intended to build community voices on issues like multi-family housing, the Ala Wai watershed and home energy costs. The Design Symposium concluded with last night’s Design Awards in conjunction with the AIA Northwest & Pacific Region Design Awards. Edward Mazria, FAIA, founder and CEO of Architecture 2030, presented the keynote on Nov. 14 at the Pacific Building Trade Expo. The Nov. 15 keynote was presented by Angela Brooks, FAIA of Brooks + Scarpa Architects, the internationally renowned architectural consultant on design and sustainability.

The 2018 Design Symposium was the second in a four-part series called “Building Voices” that was launched in 2017 by AIA Honolulu and the School of Architecture at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

This year’s Design Symposium was presented by AIA Honolulu, CSI Honolulu Chapter, Hawaii Architectural Foundation, AIA Hawaii State Council and the School of Architecture at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Organizers also thank the City & County of Honolulu for its support.

