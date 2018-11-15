VIDEO: ‘100 Days: Kīlauea Eruption’

Big Island Photographer Andrew Hara has produced a short documentary entitled 100 Days: Kīlauea Eruption that he created during the Kīlauea eruption and lava flows that destroyed homes and devastated families on the Big Island.

“Some 27,000 photos and video later, taking some time to reflect on documenting this year’s eruption has truly helped to process a lot of the intense range of emotions felt throughout 100 days of volcanic photojournalism,” said Hara. “It is difficult to describe how it felt like to be led by something beyond the forces of our human existence. It was the unseen that kept all of us safe when approaching harm’s way. I believe it was the same unseen presence that brought our community together in a way that would have never bonded had it not been for something so incredibly destructive. This short documentary captures the first hour of day one, until my last remaining overflights on day 100, observing massive geological change.”

Hara continued, “My respect and best wishes go out to the neighborhood of Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens, and the areas within and between Kapoho. My heart also goes out to California as fires continue to violently change the lives of many.”

A portion of Hara’s 2018 Eruption Relief print sales through his website will be donated to help support the local community in Hawai‘i, in addition to relief efforts in California. A DVD+Print package will be available for purchase in the near future.