Visiting Scholar to Teach About Turkish Culture at HawCC

The country of Turkey has been grabbing the headlines lately: the murder of a Saudi Arabian journalist in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, a key role in the conflict in neighboring Syria, an attempted coup de tat in 2016. But what’s the culture that provides the context for events in modern Turkey?

Learn about Turkey’s history, language and culture in a Hawai‘i Community College (HawCC) class taught by a scholar visiting from Istanbul Bilgi University.

Visiting Fulbright Scholar Merve Unutmaz will teach “ASN 198: Turkish Culture and Language I” in the spring 2019 semester.

The course is an “introduction to the study of common and distinctive aspects of the Turkish culture with an introduction to the basics of Turkish language. Designed to give students an introduction to Turkish culture and the Turkey of today directly related to the modern Turkish people.”

The three-credit class is scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays, 2-3:15 p.m., from January 7 to May 10 at the Manono campus in Hilo and by videoconference from the HawCC – Pālamanui campus in Kona.

Current students can register using the STAR registration system.

Prospective students interested in enrolling should visit hawaii.hawaii.edu for an online application; deadline to apply is Dec. 14.

Scholarships may be available to pay for tuition. For more information, contact the HawCC Financial Aid Office at hawccfao@hawaii.edu or (808) 934-2712 to ask about scholarships.

There is no application fee for Hawai‘i residents. Tuition for Hawai‘i residents is $128.50 per credit.