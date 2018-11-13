November 13, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday November 20: The new north-northwest swell is here, and will be building throughout today. Expect surf to max out at 14 feet, with occasional higher sets this afternoon. This surf range is expected for Wednesday as well. A reinforcing northwest swell with a 8 foot swell and a 14 second period, is slated to arrive Thursday night. This means potential high surf for the north and west facing shores once more. A smaller north swell will help reinforce this decaying NW swell over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will be on the rise as well over the weekend with the stronger trades. Surf, though will be below advisory levels. The south facing shores will continue to feel a small background southerly swell during the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E medium period swell for the morning going more SSW and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

