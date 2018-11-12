YouTube Star JP Sears Coming to Big Island

Comedian and YouTube superstar, JP Sears, will be performing his comedy show at Kahilu Theater, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 14, to the general public at 9 a.m.. Show time at 7:30 p.m.

Sears is an emotional healing coach, international teacher, speaker at events, world traveler and curious student of life. His work empowers people to live more meaningful lives. Sears speaks and performs at numerous events, conferences, festivals, and retreats around the world. He is very active on his YouTube channel, AwakenWithJP, where he encourages healing and growth through his entertainingly informative, humorous, and inspiring videos including his hit Ultra Spiritual comedy series.

JP SEARS HAWAIIAN ISLAND TOUR:

Jan. 6 – Kahilu Theatre, Kahilu, Big Island

Jan. 1 – The Blue Note, Honolulu, O‘ahu

Jan. 2 – The Blue Note, Honolulu, O‘ahu

Jan. 4 – Kaua‘i Beach Hotel – Jasmine Ballroom, Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i

January 5 – Iao Theater. Wailuku, Maui

Tickets are $37.50, $40.50 and $43.50 plus service charges and VIP tickets are also available and can be bought online or by calling (808) 885-6868.

You can learn more about Sears and his work online and www.YouTube.com/AwakenWithJP.