November 09, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday November 16: Rough conditions with surf nearing advisory levels will be expected over the weekend along north facing shores due to a combination of strong northerly winds and reinforcing northerly swells. Surf will temporarily lower through the day Monday, then trend back up Tuesday through midweek, likely reaching advisory levels for north and west facing shores. A moderate southwest swell that is expected to peak Saturday will gradually ease into early next week. A return of choppy short-period surf is anticipated early next week as the trades return.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Glassy with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high extra long period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the SSW in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT