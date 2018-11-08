Waimea Park Bandstand Vandalized, Closed Until Further Notice

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that the Waimea Park Bandstand will be closed until further notice due to vandalism that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

“In an effort to improve the park facilities, our plumbers replaced all of the toilets and sinks at the bandstand bathroom last month,” said Roxcie Waltjen, director of Parks and Recreation. “Unfortunately, someone went into the bathroom and broke all of the sinks and toilets. The outside water fountain and maintenance storage lockers were also damaged. A person who does this has no respect for the Waimea park users, lacks community pride, and feels that breaking the restroom equipment has no consequences. We just upgraded this bathroom, and now to repair the facility, it cost approximately $12,000 in public tax dollars.”

“The park users and community members are the ones who will lose out due to this closure,” Waltjen said. “I’m going to be working with the police department, community and business leaders to determine solutions to prevent further vandalism. If you have any information about who could have done this, please contact the police department.”

To report information about this incident, please contact the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

If damage or vandalism is found at any of your parks and beaches, inform Parks and Recreation as soon as possible at (808) 961-8311.