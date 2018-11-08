November 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

November 08, 2018 Weather ForecastNovember 8, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated November 8, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Looking Ahead
A ridge north of the area will move northeast slowly and weaken. A front northwest of the islands will reach Kauai by Friday morning and push south of the Big Island on Sunday. A new high will build east behind the front.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov