November 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead

A ridge north of the area will move northeast slowly and weaken. A front northwest of the islands will reach Kauai by Friday morning and push south of the Big Island on Sunday. A new high will build east behind the front.

