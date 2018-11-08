November 08, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday November 15: There will be a series of NW swell impacting the islands through next week. The current small NW swell is expected to hold and gradually veer to the NNW on Friday. A larger short to mid period N swell is expected to move in over the weekend and may bring near advisory surf to north facing shores. As this swell slowly fade in the ensuing days, a small NW swell with a 15 second period will reach our shores on Monday. A larger NNW swell follows in, arriving Tuesday that may warrant another high surf advisory for at least the north facing shores. A small south-southwest swell is expected to arrive today and linger through Friday. Then, a slightly larger and very long period southwest swell is expected to fill in late Friday, peak Saturday and gradually decline early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high wind swell with occasional shoulder sets. The swell will be coming from the E in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell for the morning going more ESE during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning decreasing to less than 5mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

