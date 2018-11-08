Basic Quickbooks Workshop Offered at NEHLA

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will offer a Basic Quickbooks, Desktop Version: Hands On workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Hale Iako in Kailua-Kona on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

This workshop is an informal, introductory, hands-on session on QB basics using your own company and sample companies.

Bring in your laptop. The QB Desktop version is required, either Mac or Windows.

Instructors will set up a chart of accounts and subaccounts, classes, items, customer and vendor lists, make deposits and problem solve.

As space is limited, pre-registration is required.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $20 and space is limited.

Register at www.hisbdc.org. Click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center is located at 73-970 Makako Bay Drive (NELHA Campus) in Kailua-Kona.