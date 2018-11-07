Autopsy Determines Cause of Death of 6-Year-Old

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, an autopsy was performed on the six-year-old who died on, Oct. 31, in Kona.

Autopsy results reveal the cause of death involved trauma. The manner of death is a homicide.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigation into this death.

Police are seeking witnesses who were in the area of the apartment complex, who may have witnessed a commotion, to contact Detective Jerome Manuel at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262 or via email at Jerome.manuel@hawaiicounty.gov or call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.