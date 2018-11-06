November 06, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday November 13: The current, small northwest swell will decline late today, then will be reinforced by a slightly larger northwest swell Wednesday into Friday. During the weekend and into next Monday, a short-period north swell may push north shore surf to around the November average. Near average surf along east facing shores will gradually subside during the next few days as trade winds drop. A small south swell is possible during the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

